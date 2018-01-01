Kia Plans 14 New Electric Vehicles by 2027

Kia's electrification roadmap has been known for some time. However, given the pace at which things are evolving rapidly across the industry, many manufacturers are providing updates on their plans. Kia is the latest to do so.

The Korean automaker has just updated its schedule for the introduction of electric models over for the next five years, so taking us to 2027. The new roadmap includes the launch of 14 new all-electric models in that time frame, but also other electrified products.

This is part and parcel of the company’s goal of attaining four million sales of vehicles globally (all powertrain formats included) by 2030.

The plan announced this week is a continuation of the Plan S the company first unveiled in 2020, and it reveals additional details on how the company will achieve its goal of becoming a leading provider of sustainable mobility solutions, as the company stated in its announcement.

The company further explains:

“During the two years since first revealing its Plan S strategy, Kia has developed into a leading global electric vehicle (EV) brand while recording its highest ever gross revenue and operating profit in 2021. Kia aims to continue this positive momentum to create further value in both qualitative and quantitative aspects from 2022 onwards.” - Kia statement

In a nutshell, then, Kia is going to bring us a slew of electrified models over the next few years. For it to hit its target it must launch at least two new models per years on average, and three in some years, between now and 2027. The company wants to be selling 1.2 million electrified models annually by 2030.

The next vehicle expected, after the EV6 that is debuting right about now, is the EV9 SUV.

Intriguingly, Kia also confirmed that two electric pickup trucks are planned. One of them will be strategically designed for emerging markets. In other words, we won't see it. The second, however, remains a possibility. Since Kia isn't currently in the full-size pickup business, it’s not much of a leap to imagine a compact all-electric model similar to Hyundai’s new (gas-powered) Santa Cruz.

We're speculating, of course, just for the sake of it.

Kia expects the percentage of sales of green vehicles in its lineup to increase from 17 percent now to 52 percent in 2030. Where government rules require greater distribution of electrified models, the company believes that percentage could reach 78 percent.

Autonomous driving capabilities will also be a point of focus. More on that, however, in the coming months and years…