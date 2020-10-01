Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Kia Unveils 5-Year Electrification Plan

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Kia's top boss has unveiled a $25 billion plan to electrify a large portion of the lineup by 2025, an approach that will help change the company's image.

Hosung Song, who was promoted to chief executive officer of the company in March, wants to get ahead of parent company Hyundai with the introduction of (fully or partially) electrified vehicles and purpose-built vehicles that, he believes, are better suited to the uses they will be put to in the future. These include self-driving cabs designed for urban travel, for example.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

In an interview with Automotive News, the executive said Kia's "Plan S" will involve introducing 11 all-electric models to the Kia lineup by 2025; he added he believes that by then EVs will account for 6.6 percent of the global vehicle market share. He expects these new products to account for 20 percent of the brand's sales.

Hosung Song also said he believes that by 2025, the total cost of ownership of an electric model will be equivalent to that of a combustion engine product, since combustion engines require more maintenance and fuel costs are expected to rise.

By 2026, Hosung Song wants Kia to sell half a million electric vehicles, as well as another half a million hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles. The goal is that by 2029, one-quarter of Kia's product sales will be all electric.

As for purpose-built vehicles, Kia describes them as products specifically designed for uses like carpooling, e-commerce delivery, etc., and found primarily in urban centres, and that they will be equipped with stand-alone technology.

Current Kia logo
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Current Kia logo
Possible futur Kia logo
Photo: Kia
Possible futur Kia logo

Finally, a new logo will mark the beginning of this new era. According to Automotive News, the current logo showing the company letters within a circle, which has been in use since 1994, would be jettisoned. The new badge could be the one seen on the Imagine concept unveiled in Geneva in 2019. We previously reported on Kia's possible plans for this logo.

If you’re wondering about that letter S in "Plan S", it refers to the English word Shift, which symbolizes the transition from one technology to another, namely the combustion engine to electric mobility.

The latest statement by Kia’s new boss cover a lot of ground and are clearly ambitious in scope and in the objectives laid out. The next few years will be active ones at Kia.

Kia Futuron concept, 2019
Photo: Kia
Kia Futuron concept, 2019

You May Also Like

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions in 2020

Tucson, Santa Fe and Sorento to Get Electrified Versions ...

Hyundai and Kia intend to introduce three new electric-powered versions of existing SUVs by the end of 2020. The Hyundai Santa Fe’s current generation will t...

GM Investing $2 Billion to Refit Another Plant for EV Production

GM Investing $2 Billion to Refit Another Plant for EV Pro...

GM announced another $2 billion investment in EV production, this time to refit its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant so it can build electric vehicles. One of th...

GM Re-Christens Hamtramck Plant Factory Zero to Signal Electric Focus

GM Re-Christens Hamtramck Plant Factory Zero to Signal El...

In a gesture that overtly symbolizes the passage from one era to another, GM is renaming one of its principal assembly plants. The famous Detroit-Hamtramck, ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A worker in the FCA plant in Warren, Michigan
Did Mask-Wearing Save the Auto Industry?
Article
2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak
190,000 Orders for the Ford Bronco, Nearly Ha...
Article
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Ram 1500 TRX Fuel Consumption Ratings Are Bey...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full ...
Video
SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/h, Sets New Speed Record for a Production Car
SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 