Lexus Canada is now the ‘Official Automotive Partner’ of Cirque du Soleil. The Canadian performing arts company was created in 1984 and now employs nearly 4,000 people worldwide, including 1,200 artists from 80 different nationalities. Its new partnership is with the Canadian division of global automaker and Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus.

The deal comes in support of Lexus’ new Craft Driven platform, which celebrates the connection between creativity, performance, precision and significant moments.

Lexus says it wants to strengthen its commitment to craftsmanship, all with the goal of reaching an audience that appreciates high-level design and performance. These are characteristics that aptly describe the work of Cirque du Soleil.

“At Lexus, we’re inspired by those who push the boundaries of creativity and craft. Cirque du Soleil is deeply rooted in craftsmanship and innovation, offering Canadians world-class experiences – and making this partnership a natural fit.” • Martin Gilbert, director of Lexus Canada

| Photo: Lexus

From Cirque du Soleil's perspective, they had this to say about the new partnership:

“Lexus shares Cirque du Soleil’s passion for craftsmanship, creativity, and elevating the human experience. We are thrilled to partner with a brand that celebrates artistry and precision, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable moments to audiences across Canada together.” • Daniel Lamarre, President & CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman, Cirque du Soleil

We can expect a significant Lexus presence at Cirque du Soleil events. That includes vehicles on site and numerous promotional activities aimed at introducing the brand to an audience interested in art and creativity.