Lexus is working on a three-row utility vehicle, and it’s likely that future EV will get the TZ name. This is according to a user on a forum for Lexus RX owners.

It was discovered that among trademark applications Toyota had filed with the European Union's Intellectual Property Office last July, were the names “Lexus TZ 450e” and “Lexus TZ 550e”.

Lexus of course already offers an electric vehicle under the name RZ, essentially an equivalent of the 5-seat version of the RX. Recently, the automaker introduced the TX, a three-row gasoline model. The logic behind the use of the letters TZ fits.

Lexus hasn’t said when it plans to introduce a 7- or 8-seat electric SUV, but we know it's coming. At the end of 2021, parent company Toyota announced its intention to launch 30 electric vehicles worldwide by 2030 (counting Toyota and Lexus). Which means we're going to see these products appear within the next six years.

That’s a lot of new models coming through the door at Toyota/Lexus dealers in a short time.

Lexus Electrified SUV concept, profile Photo: Lexus

Lexus Electrified SUV concept, three-quarters rear Photo: Lexus

Also at the end of 2021, Lexus previewed several of these vehicles, unveiling concept versions that were barely concealed, including a three-row SUV dubbed the Lexus Electrified SUV concept.

What the name TZ confirms is that the letter Z will refer to EVs, just as the X is currently for the brand's SUVs. Lexus is even said to be working on a sports sedan in the format of the current IS, which would get the name IZ.

With Toyota's new president in place, the electric shift is more than ever at the heart of the company's concerns. Koji Sato is leading the charge to make up for lost time. His stated goal is for zero-emission vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cells, to account for 100 percent of Lexus sales in the U.S., Europe and China by 2030, and in the rest of the world by 2035.