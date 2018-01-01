In another reflection of the changing relationship between auto manufacturers and traditional auto shows, Lincoln today teased a new electric vehicle concept it says it will unveil on April 20 – one week AFTER media day at the New York Auto Show.

Perhaps the folks at Lincoln needed the extra week to fine-tune their product, but whatever its reason for sidestepping the Big Apple, the company decided to provide an early, not-very-revealing peek at a model that it says “serves as inspiration for our fully electric Lincoln vehicles coming in the near future.”

This may thus be a design study without necessarily a production model at the end of the line. Rather, it could be we’ll see design elements and tech innovations that will find their way into across the roster of future electric Lincoln models.

Here’s what we can tell for now: There’s a copious amount of LED lighting, even on the roof and hood and gracing the fenders, not to mention with illuminated Lincoln badging sprinkled about and Lincoln lettering on the back. Lit up, of course.

There’s little else to go on regarding the model, although we can probably deduce it will be an SUV. The bit of the front end of the car points to a wide space, devoid of a grille. For the rest, it’s all very shadowy and we’ll have to wait until April 20 to learn more. Barring another teaser image or two...

Photo: Lincoln Lincoln electric prototype, fig. 2