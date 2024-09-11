Lucid Teases New Sub-$50,000 (USD) Electric SUV

EV start-up Lucid Motors, which currently offers the Air sedan and is about to launch the Gravity SUV, teased another, upcoming model that would be offered under the psychological bar of $50,000 USD.

It’s not a secret that Lucid Motors was working on a third model, and that the goal was to make it more affordable than the Air and Gravity. Until now, however, thishad not been confirmed and we hadn’t seen any part of it.

The image posted on Lucid’s X account doesn’t reveal all that much, but it confirms the model is on the way. And yes, the goal is to bring the starting price under the $50,000 mark. The future model will go into production at the end of 2026.

The next new Lucid model | Photo: Lucid

The image reveals only a fragment of the vehicle, but we can make out a curved shape, four doors with handles flush with the body, and a hood featuring lines similar to those found with the Air and Gravity models. The Lucid name is also clearly visible on the fascia.

A Lucid Earth

As for a possible name for the brand's third product, Earth is in the air, as the company registered it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) earlier this year.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson has already hinted at details of the vehicle. For example, it will be a high-volume model and assembled at the factory the company operates in Saudi Arabia, which is a major backer of Lucid, having recently injected $1.5 billion into the company, ensuring its liquidity until the end of 2025.

As for the price of the Earth model, the figure of $48,000 USD has been put forward. We'll have to wait and see once the vehicle is in production if that holds.