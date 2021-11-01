Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Back on track after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Montreal Auto Show will host the Canadian premiere presentation of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover, the automaker has announced. The 78th edition of the auto show takes place from Jan. 21 to 30, 2022.

The presentation of the Ariya at the Montreal show, which has long been a showcase event for electrified vehicles and EV technologies, is a fitting way to start the 2022 year, which promises to be an interesting one on the market for mass-market EVs. The Ariya will enter a segment populated by a number of new and intriguing players like the Volkswagen ID.4, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

“ARIYA is a key model for Nissan as it demonstrates our commitment to meeting customer demand for crossovers with the most advanced electrified, automated and connected technologies. It is our greatest pleasure to launch this vehicle at the 2022 Montreal International Auto Show.”

- Steve Milette, President of Nissan Canada

Recall that the Nissan Ariya was originally supposed to debut on the market this fall or early this winter, but the model’s launch has been pushed back due to pandemic-related delays and the ongoing global chip shortage. We now expect to see the EV arrive at dealerships in 2022 – though when exactly remains unclear.

