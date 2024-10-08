Nissan Joins ChargeScape Network

Nissan announced it is joining the ChargeScape network, the alliance created last fall by three of its competitors, Ford, Honda and BMW.

ChargeScape has developed a unique platform that links electricity suppliers, automakers and EV owners, helping to manage energy consumption, and it is active in the U.S. and Canada. The software went live in September and wirelessly integrates vehicles into the power grid, improving grid stability and saving vehicles owners money on charging fees, according to the company.

Nissan's news comes as one of the most important events in the electric vehicle sector, the Battery Show, made its debut yesterday, October 7.

In taking a 25-percent stake in ChargeScape, Nissan becomes a full partner. Once the deal is finalized, the Japanese automaker says it will begin offering ChargeScape services to EV owners in the U.S. and Canada.

Among the features offered by the system, users can choose to interrupt charging when demand for electricity is high and the grid is close to capacity. They can also use the software to feed electricity they don't need back into the grid, further reducing recharging costs.

Chargepoint now includes four equal partners: Ford, Honda, BMW and Nissan | Photo: Chargescape

In September, ChargeScape Group announced the appointments of Joseph Vellone as CEO and Kalidindi Raju as CTO. Joseph Vellone joins from ev.energy, which also worked in utilities and vehicle charging. Kalidindi Raju was most recently at the Boston Consulting Group, where he was part of the energy and environment team.

“Nissan's decision to join us underscores their commitment to helping customers charge more cheaply and sustainably and highlights ChargeScape's central position in the vehicle-grid integration space,” said Vellone via a statement.

Including the LEAC compact sedan, launched in 2011, and the new Ariya SUV, Nissan has sold over 200,000 EVs in the U.S. Worldwide, the company has sold more than 500,000 all-electric vehicles.

“ChargeScape helps us more conveniently and effectively connect utilities to EV drivers, making the ownership experience more valuable for drivers by giving them incentives for participating in managed charging and vehicle-to-grid programs,” said Kent O'Hara, president of Nissan's 4R battery business. “Joining ChargeScape helps us contribute to a nationwide reduction in CO2 emissions by enabling utilities to use EV battery energy storage to balance peak grid demands, while optimizing the use of renewable electricity sources.”