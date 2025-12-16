Nissan Canada is all in at the Montreal International Auto Show coming in January. It will be giving three key models their Canadian premieres at the event: the all-new Sentra, the Rogue plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and the restyled Pathfinder.

The new additions will be at the heart of an expanded lineup that also includes the new LEAF, the Armada NISMO and the Kicks, confirming Nissan's product offensive in the North American market.

According to Nissan, each model plays a specific role in the brand's strategy.

2026 Nissan Sentra | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Nissan Sentra: A compact with an assertive style

The new Sentra adopts a bolder design and steps up a notch in technology. It offers advanced connectivity and standard Safety Shield 360 driver-assistance features, while maintaining a competitive value proposition, a crucial point in the current economic context.

2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV | Photo: G.Goyer

2026 Rogue PHEV: Electrification takes shape

The Rogue plug-in hybrid represents an important step for Nissan in Canada. By combining electric range, daily versatility, and energy efficiency, this SUV directly targets buyers who are still hesitant between internal combustion and pure electric power. This positioning is particularly relevant for the Canadian and North American markets.

2026 Nissan Pathfinder | Photo: Nissan

2026 Pathfinder: Modernized for families

The restyled Pathfinder completes the trio with a refreshed exterior design, an enhanced interior, and updated technologies. It remains clearly aimed at families looking for comfort, space, and capability, particularly for towing and four-season getaways.

A lively presence at the Nissan booth

Beyond the vehicles, Nissan will focus on the experience, with:

• An autograph session with Karine Vanasse, on Saturday, January 17 from 2 pm to 4 pm;

• #KICKSKaraoke entertainment;

• A contest offering tickets for a Laval Rocket game, among other prizes.

A strong offensive in the Canadian market

With these Canadian premieres, Nissan is looking to send a clear message: the brand intends to remain competitive on all fronts, from the compact sedan to the electrified SUV, while maintaining a strong emotional and experiential presence at auto shows.