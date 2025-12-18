Nissan has presented a new software innovation called Personalized Sound, which adapts cabin acoustics to the specific hearing of each driver. Recently launched on the North American market, the new tech is a first in the mainstream automotive industry. It offers a bespoke listening experience in vehicles equipped with Google built-in.

Hearing test

The key to the Personalized Sound system lies in a simple hearing test, performed directly from the vehicle’s centre screen. After downloading the free application from the Google Play Store, users can start a test lasting around three minutes. As part of the test, a series of tones are emitted at different frequencies (from 50 to 1,200 Hz) and the system asks the user to signal each sound perceived.

| Photo: Nissan

Based on the responses, the application generates a unique audio profile. It then automatically adjusts a 10-band equalizer to compensate for frequencies in which the user is less sensitive.

And yes, the approach goes far beyond traditional bass and treble settings. Rather than applying a universal configuration, Personalized Sound reconstructs the entire sound spectrum to adapt it precisely to the user’s ear, much like personalized calibration headphones.

According to Nissan, during demonstrations, the difference between the default profile and the one adapted to individual hearing has proven striking, particularly in terms of the precision of instrumental details and the overall richness of the sound.

| Photo: Nissan

Availability

The automaker says the Personalized Sound system is compatible with Nissan and Infiniti models equipped with the Google built-in option, including those already on the road. Here’s the full list, as of today:

- Nissan Rogue (2024 and newer)

- Nissan Murano (2025 and newer)

- Nissan Armada (2025 and newer)

- Nissan LEAF (2026)

- Infiniti QX80 (2025 and newer)

- Infiniti QX60 (2026)

- Infiniti QX65 (upcoming)

The system is designed to work with the vehicle’s native audio equipment, but also with Bluetooth sources and integrated entertainment applications such as Spotify or Audible. Nissan plans to extend the compatibility to other formats and audio sources over the course of 2026.

Nissan points out as well that Personalized Sound also benefits drivers with reduced hearing capacity, allowing them to perceive frequencies they might otherwise miss. According to the brand’s product managers, the application was developed internally in under 18 months.