With a new electric model soon to hit the market, and more on the way, Porsche wants to offer its customers as many recharging options as possible.

Porsche Canada already has an agreement with Electrify Canada giving owners of Porsche EVs three-year free access to that firm’s network of stations, for recharges of 30 minutes at a time (with one hour between each).

This past week the company announced a new deal with ChargePoint. The charging infrastructure provider will open access to its network as part of Porsche's charging service. The collaboration will bring the number of charging stations available to Porsche customers in Canada to over 20,000.

Owners and users will be able to pay at ChargePoint stations via the My Porsche app. The additional charging stations will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Recall as well that late in 2023, Porsche announced that it too would switch to Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port for its future North American electric models. The company is also exploring retrofit solutions for existing vehicles to access Tesla's charger network from 2025.

In all, these collaborations will provide users with over 100,000 charging stations across the continent.