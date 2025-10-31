Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ram is Getting Into SUVs: a First Model in 2028

2024 Ram 1500 | Photo: Stellantis Media
Benoit Charette
 This model will expand the manufacturer's lineup, with a new mid-size pickup.

Ram is preparing to take a historic step: it will launch its first-ever sport utility vehicle (SUV) in 2028. Manufactured in Warren, Michigan, this SUV will join a new mid-size pickup produced in Toledo, Ohio, the same year.

Currently, full-size pickup trucks account for about 85% of Ram's sales in the United States.

A massive $13 billion US investment
The project is part of a $13 billion US investment announced by Stellantis for its American facilities over the next four years. The new SUV will be offered with two powertrains: a traditional gasoline engine and a range-extender hybrid version, a solution that combines a combustion engine and an electric generator to reduce consumption.

Each affected plant will benefit from about 900 new jobs, a sign that the manufacturer is betting big on this expansion.

Ram wants to become a dominant player again
Since taking the helm of Stellantis in June, Filosa has repeated that the American market is the key to the group's global success. During a presentation to analysts, he reiterated that the Ram brand is in full transformation, with several new products on the way. Among them: the return of the legendary V8 Hemi in the Ram 1500, two SRT (Street and Racing Technology) models expected within three months, and a version of the 1500 sold for under $50,000 US. These initiatives aim to regain market share and strengthen Ram's brand awareness among North American consumers.

A market in slight decline, but a solid brand
Even though Ram's overall sales fell by 0.7 percent in the first nine months of the year, Ram 1500 deliveries increased by 4%, and sales of light-duty models jumped 10% in the third quarter. The retail segment, meanwhile, climbed 26 percent. For Sam Fiorani, Vice President at AutoForecast Solutions, this future SUV is a logical decision.

Ford and Chevrolet already offer rugged pickups and utilities. It's time for Ram to occupy this space as well.

Monitoring the Nexperia file: the microchip issue
In parallel, Stellantis is keeping an eye on a possible shortage of microchips from the Dutch supplier Nexperia, at the heart of trade tensions between the United States and China. The Dutch government recently took control of the Chinese-owned Nexperia over fears of intellectual property leakage. China retaliated by limiting certain critical exports for European manufacturers.

According to Filosa, Stellantis has set up a cross-functional "war room" to manage the situation "day by day," a major issue for the entire global automotive industry.

The final word
With its first SUV, Ram aims to retain its customer base while attracting new buyers seeking the robustness of a pickup in a more versatile format. This strategy marks a turning point for the brand and confirms Stellantis's ambition to win back the American market with a major push in innovation and product diversity.

