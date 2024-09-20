General Motors has announced the recall of 449,671 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. due to a low-brake-fluid warning defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects certain 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV vehicles.

2024 Cadillac Escalade V | Photo: Cadillac

A software problem

The NHTSA explains that the software in the electronic brake control module of these vehicles may not display the warning light in the event of brake fluid loss. This problem could increase the risk of accidents, as drivers would not be informed of a potential brake system failure.

A corrective update

General Motors dealers correct the problem by updating the electronic brake control module software. This will be carried out remotely using over-the-air updates, thus avoiding the need for owners to visit a workshop.

If you own one of the vehicles concerned, we recommend that you check whether yours is part of the recall campaign and ensure that the update has been carried out. No action has yet been taken in Canada, but we expect to hear something official from Transport Canada shortly.