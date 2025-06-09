Recall of 2024-2025 Mazda3, Mazda CX-30 Over Sensor Issue

Mazda is recalling 171,412 Mazda3 and CX-30 vehicles from 2024-2025 model-years sold in the U.S. and Canada. This is due to a sensor defect that could disable the airbags, according to a NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) report published on May 29.

Affected models

The recall specifically impacts 51,857 Mazda3 and 119,555 CX-30 vehicles. All units included in this recall are affected by the defect, according to the NHTSA.

2024 Mazda3 Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

The issue arises if the ignition key is left in the "on" position for more than two hours without the engine running, which can lead to a complete discharge of the battery. In this scenario, the airbag sensor registers an internal fault, causing the airbag warning light to illuminate.

As a result of that, the airbags will not deploy in the event of a collision once the vehicle is restarted.

It's worth noting that this defect does not occur if the battery discharges in other ways (e.g., due to equipment being left on).

The solution

Mazda was alerted to the problem in June 2024 and responded by improving the airbag sensor technology starting in November 2024, according to the NHTSA. No accidents or injuries related to this defect have been reported to date.

Affected vehicles will receive either a software update for the sensor or a complete replacement of the sensor, depending on the case.

Dealerships were informed on June 3, and owners will receive a notification by July 28.