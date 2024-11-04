• Nissan presents four out-there concepts at this week's SEMA Show 2024.

Nissan is set to grab the spotlight and get tongues wagging at the SEMA show 2024 getting underway this week. The Japanese automaker will present four concepts focusing on off-road capability and performance.

The studies feature recently reworked products in the range. The Frontier has just been refreshed, while the Kicks’s second generation is about to debut on the market. Here’s what’s what:

Nissan Frontier Trailgater

The Nissan Trailgator concept | Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Trailgator, in profile | Photo: Nissan

Based on a 2025 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, the Trailgater accessories concept was developed in partnership with PowerNation TV's Music City Trucks. We had the opportunity to see it at its first unveiling in October, and we can confirm the model is loaded with NISMO (Nissan Motorsports) off-road accessories, including a lift kit, high-performance suspension, luggage rack, off-road lighting and 17-inch wheels, always with adventure in mind.

The model goes the extra mile as well, with two 43-inch weatherproof TVs, coolers and, yes, even a kitchen sink.

Nissan Frontier Tarmac

The Nissan Frontier Tarmac, front | Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Frontier Tarmac, rear | Photo: Nissan

The Tarmac concept has a single objective: to push performance even further. The product is the fruit of collaboration with NISMO, Nissan's American design studios and Forsberg Racing.

Immediately striking about this vehicle is its orange (Afterburn) paintwork, with a host of carbon-fibre accents embellishing its reworked aesthetic features, from the hood and roof to the spoiler and wheels.

To push performance along, the Tarmac concept gets a supercharger, NISMO cold-air intake prototype and an exhaust system also developed by the company's racing division. As a result, the 3.8L V6 sends over 400 hp to the wheels.

Performance brakes are of course included, with 15-inch discs and calipers from the NISMO version of the sporty Z.

Nissan Kicks Beach Patrol & Urban Shadow

The Nissan Kicks Beach Patrol concept |

The new Kicks is given two treatments, both distinct from the others and from each other, but no less interesting. The Beach Patrol concept features a specially adapted suspension, 18-inch NISMO off-road wheels, Yokohama Geolandar off-road tires, a cooler and a shower kit.

The Nissan Kicks Urban Shadow concept | Photo: Nissan

As for the Kicks Urban Shadow study, it draws on vehicle customization culture, adding graphics and different wheels, and modifying the suspension so that it can be adjusted in height.

The SEMA Show opens its doors to the public from November 5 to 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.

