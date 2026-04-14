Subaru Canada has been down this road before. Like several other automakers used to importing U.S.-built models in the Canadian market, the division is having to pull another model from its lineup here due to retaliatory tariffs currently in place on vehicles coming in from the south of the border.

This time it’s the brand-new Subaru Getaway, freshly unveiled at the New York Auto Show a couple of weeks back. The automaker has already yanked the Crosstrek Wilderness, Forester Wilderness and Ascent models from its Canadian offering because the counter-tariffs in place simply render them non-competitive in their segments. Now its newest EV won’t be making any getaways to Canada, unless driven by visiting U.S. tourists.

The Subaru Getaway, at the New York Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Subaru Getaway is essentially a rebadged Toyota Highlander EV, which is coming for the 2027 model-year. The two constitute the latest of several joint electric efforts by the two Japanese automakers. The Getaway is being touted as the most powerful Subaru model ever produced, with 420 hp available from its 95.8-kWh battery, along with a promised range of up to 480 km.

Not that Canadians will be able to put any of that to the real-world test, at least not for a while. Those visiting Subaru dealers this spring and summer will at least have the new Uncharted and Trailseeker EVs to check out. The units of those models destined for Canada are being manufactured in Japan and so aren’t affected by the tit-for-tat tariffs currently playing havoc with automakers’ best-laid Canadian plans.