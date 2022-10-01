Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada for 2023. Today, our Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2022-2023.
In an industry in such flux, it’s almost jarring to find, yes, stability, but here we are. A quick look back at last year's ranking of the Top 10 models available confirms that the subcompact SUV category hasn't changed much since last year, with just two models breaking through (and two dropping off, obviously). To be fair, many of the smaller crossovers on last year’s list are quite new, which is a big advantage for consumers shopping in this segment.
Here then are our top 10 picks.
Honda HR-V
Up until a few months ago, the Honda HR-V was, give or take a few nips and tucks, the same as it was back in 2016. It was starting to age, but it wasn't a bad choice with its reliable mechanics and super-practical interior, thanks to that “magic” rear seat.
For 2023, the crossover changes its platform, as the new variant dumps the architecture of the defunct Fit in favour of the platform underpinning the new-generation Civic. The new HR-V’s road manners are consequently much more reassuring, while the dashboard is easier to live with on a daily basis.
But, the model’s new sporty vibe has been achieved at the expense of that beloved “magic”rear seat, deemed too conventional we presume.
The other negative point is the price of the higher trims in the range. At nearly $40,000, the Honda HR-V Touring is quite an expense. It wouldn't be a bad idea to consider a less luxurious livery in this case.
