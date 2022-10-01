Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada for 2023. Today, our Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2022-2023.

In an industry in such flux, it’s almost jarring to find, yes, stability, but here we are. A quick look back at last year's ranking of the Top 10 models available confirms that the subcompact SUV category hasn't changed much since last year, with just two models breaking through (and two dropping off, obviously). To be fair, many of the smaller crossovers on last year’s list are quite new, which is a big advantage for consumers shopping in this segment.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Here then are our top 10 picks.

Honda HR-V