Top 30 Models Expected in 2020-2021: The Electric Vehicles

Auto123 takes out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will be arriving in 2020-2021. Today, the electric vehicles!

See also: Top 30 Models Expected in 2020-2021: The Sports Cars

See also: Top 30 Models Expected in 2020-2021 : The SUVs (and Pickups)

Public interest in electric cars continues to grow, right along with the number and strictness of government regulations falling into place around the world, and that is compelling all (or almost all) manufacturers to develop products powered by cleaner energy. The increase in demand for and supply of EVs inspired us to put together this list of the electric models most eagerly awaited this year and next.

Tesla Model Y