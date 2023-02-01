During this week that culminates in Earth Day, which this year coincides with the opening of the Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle Show in Montreal, it's important to remember how fast technology is evolving. Indeed, the list of available vehicles bereft of gas engines is increasing, in both the mass-market and premium segments. If it’s been clear for some time that shoppers in the latter group can count on a range of electric vehicles, each one more dynamic than the next, it is now also true for the average vehicle shopper.
In fact, there are now more than 10 fully electric SUVs available on the market at a relatively affordable price. That's what drew us to compile this top 10 list for this day. Not coincidentally, it’s a list that focuses on two formats – full-on electric powertrains and SUVs – that are, to say the least, à la mode right now.
2023 Subaru Solterra / Toyota bZ4X
First it was the industry's worst kept secret, and then it was no secret at all: the two Japanese automakers worked together to co-develop an all-electric crossover, that became two once each company’s designers and stylists got their mitts on it.
Yes indeed, the similarities are quite striking, both in terms of design and specifications. With the exception of the two-wheel drive variant exclusive to Toyota - Subaru prefers to play the all-wheel drive card only, of course -, the two crossovers offer very similar range and performance. Which one EV buyers ultimately choose may come down to existing brand loyalty.
