During this week that culminates in Earth Day, which this year coincides with the opening of the Electric & Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle Show in Montreal, it's important to remember how fast technology is evolving. Indeed, the list of available vehicles bereft of gas engines is increasing, in both the mass-market and premium segments. If it’s been clear for some time that shoppers in the latter group can count on a range of electric vehicles, each one more dynamic than the next, it is now also true for the average vehicle shopper.

In fact, there are now more than 10 fully electric SUVs available on the market at a relatively affordable price. That's what drew us to compile this top 10 list for this day. Not coincidentally, it’s a list that focuses on two formats – full-on electric powertrains and SUVs – that are, to say the least, à la mode right now.

2023 Subaru Solterra / Toyota bZ4X