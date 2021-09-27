Last fall, we headed down to Texas for the launch of the new-generation Toyota Tundra. During that event we were able to drive several different versions of the model, but representatives of the automaker made it clear that others were in the pipeline.

It didn't take too long to find out about at least one of them. Toyota just presented the new ultra-luxury version of its pickup. The Tundra Capstone takes position in the lineup hierarchy above the Platinum 1794.

Like the TRD Pro version designed for off-road driving, the Capstone model will only be available with the iForce MAX hybrid engine, a twin-turbo 3.4L V6 good for 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

Toyota says maximum payload will be set at 1,488 lb and towing capacity at 10,340 lb. That's not much of a difference from the 12,000 lb offered by some of the model’s entry-level variants. The Capstone edition also comes with adaptive shocks and new rear air springs that allow the bed to be raised or lowered.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, three-quarters rear

The Tundra Capstone will only be marketed in a double cab configuration with a 5.5-foot bed, and it will ride on 22-inch chrome wheels, something never seen before on this model. The grille is body coloured and has chrome accents. The word Tundra appears on the tailgate, which is also splattered with chrome. Auto-deploying running boards and a step for the bed, which are generally optional, are standard with the Capstone.

Inside, buyers get a black and white semi-aniline leather interior with walnut accents and an illuminated Capstone logo integrated into the dashboard. The cabin, unsurprisingly, benefits from all the technical features found across the range, including a host of safety systems. Among the notable goodies is Toyota's new multimedia system that takes shape on a new 14-inch touchscreen, and which offers wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps. In front of the driver, a digital display instrument cluster is clearly visible on a 12.3-inch diagonal display.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, profile

As for the head-up display, it takes up a 10-inch space on the windshield. A high-quality JBL sound system with 12 speakers is also present. A panoramic sunroof is also standard.

Available colours are Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red and Blueprint.

There's no price for the model yet, of course, but since it's coming in at the top of the line, expect it to cost a few thousand dollars more than the Platinum 1794 version, which is priced at about $77,000.

Count on something around $80,000, in other words.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, badging on hood

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, wheel, badging

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone,

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, front