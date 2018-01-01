Toyota Recalls 50,000 Tundra for Rear Axle Issue

It was a tough end of the week for Toyota; just a day after announcing a recall of its brand-new bZ4X EV, the company followed up with another recall, this time affecting some 50,000 units of the new-generation Tundra pickup.

While the problem with the bZ4X is related to bolts that can loosen under aggressive driving, potentially causing a wheel to come off, the situation is different with the Tundra. In its case, the risk is that the nuts on the rear axle assembly could loosen and potentially cause that assembly in its entirety to fall off the vehicle.

Toyota explains that the “Vehicles in this recall have certain nuts on the rear axle assembly that can loosen over time.” If the nut falls off, the axle subassembly could separate from the axle, which could result in a crash hazard.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by the end of July 2022, but no specific date has been announced. Dealers will inspect and tighten the loose nuts or, if necessary, replace them, Toyota said.

