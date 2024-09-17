Vietnamese automaker VinFast is launching the new VF 3 in the Philippines, the first time the EV is offered outside its home market. The company does plan to bring it to North America – eventually.

It's still too early to say whether Vietnamese company VinFast will successfully establish itself in our market, but it's making slow progress, both here and around the world.

And for the first time in its history, it will be offering its smallest and most affordable model, the VF 3, outside its borders. Consumers in the Philippines can now order the small SUV.

The move represents a key milestone for the automaker.

From September 19 to 30, the first Filipino customers to reserve the VF 3 will be able to take advantage of several exclusive benefits, including a special price of 605,000 pesos with battery subscription, or 705,000 pesos with battery included. This works out to about $14,600 or $17,200 in Canadian currency.

Once the introductory offer is over, prices will be 645,000 pesos and 745,000 pesos ($15,350 and $18,000 CAD).

Obviously, we can't assume that Canadian prices would be equivalent, but it does give an idea of the model's pricing. And forget the battery subscription; the idea didn't catch on here with the VF 8.

The company has an extra sales pitch for the VF 3. Customers who reserve one during the promotion period will be able to choose from among the nine colours offered, five of which are normally options. After September 30, it will cost 20,000 pesos for one of the optional finishes (around $500 CAD).

To give an idea, the SUV is 3190 mm length, or about 700 mm less than a Mini Cooper.

The VinFast VF 3, at the 2024 Montreal Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The VinFast VF 3, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

And why are we so interested in this model? Because the company has confirmed that it will be offered in North America. We don’t know when yet. And anyways, the company hasn’t always been able to keep its promises as far as launch dates go.

For the moment, VinFast sells the VF 8 in North America, and the first VF 9s are making their appearance. The VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs are also planned, with the VF 3 to follow.

The market needs affordable electric vehicles. A model like the VF 3 could be a success here - provided its price really is low.