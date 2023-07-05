Auto123 reviews the 2023 Nissan Rogue. Despite a few minor irritants, we can say that the compact SUV remains a relevant choice in its segment.

The Nissan Rogue’s most recent makeover dates to 2021, and before and since then, the crossover is one of the Japanese automaker’s best-sellers. The competition in this segment is fierce, which compels manufacturers to put out all the stops to keep their entry in the category up to date and attractive.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue, front grille and headlights Photo: D.Boshouwers

What's new in the 2023 Nissan Rogue

A new Midnight Edition package available on the SV version gives the Rogue a striking black finish on the wheels, exterior mirror caps and grille.

The S version, which was still available in 2022 with front-wheel drive, is now only offered with AWD.

The other notable change concerns the price. The table below shows the price variation between the 2022 and 2023 models.

Nissan Rogue – pricing difference between 2022 and 2023

Trim 2022 2023 Difference

2023 Nissan Rogue S $30,958 - -

2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD $33,258 $35,982 + $2,724

2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD $37,558 $39,862 + $2,304

2023 Nissan Rogue SV Midnight Edition AWD - $41,982 -

2023 Nissan Rogue SV Premium AWD $39,552 - -

2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD $41,958 $44,082 + $2,124

2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD $43,958 $46,482 + $2,524

2023 Nissan Rogue, profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2023 Nissan Rogue: What you need to know

The base-model 2023 Rogue is equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine rated at 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. The other versions are all available with a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine producing 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. A CVT (continuously variable transmission) is available with both engines, as is all-wheel drive on all versions.

Fuel consumption is estimated at 8.4L/100 km city, 6.7L/100 km highway and 7.6L/100 km combined.

Interior of 2023 Nissan Rogue Photo: Nissan

Seating of 2023 Nissan Rogue Photo: Nissan

Interior of the 2023 Nissan Rogue

The 2023 Rogue features a richly detailed interior, conceived to make journeys more enjoyable – and at that, we have to say it is successful. The centre console features storage space below the gearshift lever for your personal belongings. We also liked that the second-row doors open to almost a 90-degree angle, which is very practical for inserting objects or child seats, or even simply getting in and out of the vehicle.

The Rogue's cargo space is also noteworthy, offering a capacity of up to 2,098 litres when the second-row seats are lowered. The rear seats are split in a 60/40 configuration and can be reclined in two positions to optimize space for passengers or to increase cargo volume. What's more, the Divide-N-Hide load floor allows items to be hidden discreetly under the floor and offers two adjustable heights to suit your storage needs.

Exterior design of 2023 Nissan Rogue Photo: D.Boshouwers

Exterior of the 2023 Nissan Rogue

As mentioned, the only change is the addition of an extra trim. For the rest, nothing has changed since this current Rogue launched in 2021. The SUV’s relatively aerodynamic lines give it a distinguished look. The distinctive boomerang-shaped headlights and V-shaped grille add a bold touch.

Starting with the Midnight Edition, two-tone body options add even more chic to each trim. For $630 or $795, you'll add an extra visual dimension to the vehicle's exterior, creating an interesting contrast between the colours. It's a bold aesthetic choice that makes the model stand out even more on the road.

Front end of the 2023 Nissan Rogue Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2023 Nissan Rogue's 3-cylinder engine

The Rogue's 3-cylinder engine stands out at a time when most of Nissan's rivals are busily integrating hybrid powertrains into their models. Two of us drove this vehicle during our test week, and our assessment was unanimous: the little 3-cylinder has a lot of get-up-and-go going for it. While not blistering, starts are energetic.

Where the 3-cylinder's limits become apparent is on the freeway. When driving at constant speed, Nissan's 3-cylinder engine performs without a hitch. During harder acceleration, however, you'll quickly get a sense of the little engine’s, well, littleness.

2023 Nissan Rogue, front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Would you recommend the 2023 Nissan Rogue ?

We recommend the Nissan Rogue if you're looking for a compact city vehicle. The four-wheel drive system on all trim levels and the responsiveness of its engine are big positives. For greater fuel economy, you'll have to look to the hybrid competition, however.

If you're looking for a vehicle that's built for the open road, it's also worth considering - provided you don't have a heavy foot.

Competitors of the 2023 Nissan Rogue

Rear of 2023 Nissan Rogue Photo: D.Boshouwers