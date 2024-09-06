• Honda is reaping the benefits of having added electrified models to its lineup, posting record sales in the U.S. in the month of August.

Honda hasn't been the most active on the electrification front. Until recently, the Japanese automaker had been more of a spectator than a player.

In the past few years, however, we've seen more hybrid models added to the range, and this year Honda launched its brand's first all-electric model. The Prologue SUV is a cousin of General Motors' (GM) Chevrolet Blazer and has just recently entered the market.

The automaker’s electrified additions are paying off in terms of sales. In the U.S., Honda has just set a record for the month of August. The strong performance of the brand's SUVs is partly responsible for that, but the hybrid versions of its various models (CR-V, Accord and Civic), as well as the Prologue, have played a part as well.

Honda sold 127,900 vehicles in August in the U.S., 35,886 of which were electrified. The vast majority were hybrids, but the Prologue also sold 5,401 units. This is an impressive figure, given that Chevrolet sold 6,634 Blazers in the second quarter of the year, a three-month period.

Hybrid sales are also strong at Honda. The CR-V Hybrid accounts for about 51 percent of the model's sales. The Accord Hybrid is performing along the same line, though the company didn't provide precise data. The Civic hybrid, new to the market, is also boosting sales of electrified models.

We can expect the percentage of sales of hybrids to increase for Honda over the coming months. And with demand for all-electric models slowing across the industry, compared with anticipated growth, companies offering hybrid models are well positioned.