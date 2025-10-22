Lexus's 35th Anniversary: Driving the Past

2025 marks the 35th anniversary of the Lexus brand. For the occasion, the Canadian division of Toyota’s luxury marque is holding three events to celebrate its presence in our market. One each to mark the past, present and future of the brand.

The first event, held last winter in the Charlevoix region, was an occasion to revisit the great milestones in the company's history and, above all, to get behind the wheel of almost every model it offers in Canada.

Actually, there are so many that it was impossible to drive all of them in a single day. We're a long way from the day the brand's dealerships welcomed their first two vehicles, the LS 400 sedan and the ES 250. That was in 1990.

| Photo: Lexus

Second gathering

This past summer, chapter two involved a visit to the heart of Lexus’ operations in the Cambridge, Ontario region. That included a tour of the factory where the NX and RX SUVs are assembled.A source of pure Canadian pride.

There was an added cause for celebration at the time of our visit, the company's facilities having been awarded another annual mention by J.D. Power, signaling the quality of the work done there.

It’s worth noting that Canada was the first place the company assembled vehicles outside of Japan. This is a testament to the quality of the work done here, but also tangible proof of Lexus's commitment to our market, as well as recognition of Canada’s importance in the company’s growth plans and objectives.

It’s striking when visiting the Toyota/Lexus facilities to see the level of organization and rigour found there. To be clear, all manufacturers are well-organized when it comes to producing their models on their assembly lines. But there's just that certain je ne sais quoi that impresses about the Japanese manufacturer. The importance given to details that seem trivial in the end is part of a philosophy and a way of doing things that have proven their worth and always yield good results.

And well, the Toyota/Lexus plant in Canada is the most awarded on the planet.

The past

Part of our visit was devoted to behind-the-wheel time, of course. On hand were a host of the brand's models, both current and old. Since we most often drive new vehicles as part of our job, you can understand why we were drawn to the classics that were on-site.

It offered us a unique opportunity to rediscover the company's past by seeing what it offered 15, 25, or 30 years ago.

Lexus LS 400 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus LS 400 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus LS 400

This is THE model that changed everything for Lexus. Introduced in 1989 for the 1990 model-year in Canada, the LS 400 came to show what the company was capable of. The full-size luxury sedan offered an alternative to the likes of the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, with a quality that the Germans still struggle to offer at the same level: reliability.

Older folks might remember an ad from that era, which showed a pyramid of filled champagne flutes stacked on the hood while the engine was running, to show just how exemplary the new LS's mechanics were in their smoothness and precision. That engine was a 4.0L V8, with 250 p (260 lb-ft of torque).

We were able to take a short ride in the car Toyota brought to the event, and what struck us was just how impressive the product was, by 1990 standards. The equipment was comprehensive, and the drive was still exceedingly comfortable, even 35 years on.

Lexus SC 430 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus SC 430 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus SC 430

Lexus also brought an SC 430 roadster to the party. Canada had the SC coupe in the early 90s, but with the launch of the second generation in 2001, the model was redesigned and presented as a coupe-convertible. I had the opportunity to drive a brand-new one many years ago, and my memory of it was that the model was very comfortable, but not at all sporty.

That was confirmed on this day. But while its characteristics were a flaw when it was new, today that is its main quality as a classic model.

Lexus SC 400 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus SC 400 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus SC 400

The first generation of the SC was also present, in the form of a 400 version. The latter was powered by a 4.0L V8, while the 300 variants used a 3.0L 6-cylinder.

Behind the wheel, we noted that the car still offered a very solid drive. And what's interesting with an older car like this is that reliability is a given. The problem is finding one in good condition on the market.

Part of the fun of buying a classic car is in the search, they say. There’s a lot of fun in store if you want to find an SC.

Lexus IS 300 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus IS 300 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Lexus IS 300

In the late 1990s, Lexus launched the IS sedan, a sports car intended to compete with the BMW 3 Series. The model had all the necessary tools to succeed, but it lacked the reputation that the BMW enjoyed.

That was one reason sales of the IS never grew beyond the respectable; and it means that it’s harder to find one today. Fortunately, the model is considered a classic by collectors, so the versions still on the road are well-preserved, and others are being restored.

The IS was also produced in a SportCross hatchback version, if you like more exclusive things. A model to discover, for sure.

The final word

Lexus itself will be providing the final word to mark its 35th anniversary, with a final event scheduled for December. See you then.