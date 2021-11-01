Mazda Canada has announced a few changes for the 2022 CX-30 lineup, as well as revealing the pricing structure for the SUV for the coming model-year.

The offer once again starts with the base GX version, powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine generating 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque. The big news this year is that all-wheel drive is standard from the base model on up. Last year, the front-wheel drive model was priced at $24,850. For 2022, the offer starts at $26,100 with all-wheel drive.

Also included standard starting with the GX base model is Mazda's G-Vectoring technology (a sophisticated torque management system), which improves handling and adds a touch of sportiness to the model's ride.

Next up is the GS model, which gets a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine able to supply 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. New this year is the addition of a colour to the palette, Platinum Quartz Metallic. That colour is also available with the GT model.

A Luxury Package is offered with the GS model, for those who want to upgrade its equipment level Ut delivers goodies like black or beige leatherette for the seats, lumbar support and memory for the driver's seat, sunroof and auto-dimming mirror.

Then comes the GT model, which is a real upgrade on all levels. The second important new feature for 2022 is the addition of an optional Advanced Visibility Package to this model. This package increases safety in a series of situations. The 360-degree monitor increases visibility around the CX-30 during parking situations, an sensors are added to the front for safer tight manoeuvres. Traffic Jam Assist is also added, which Mazda says “enhances radar cruise control by providing directional guidance at speeds below 65 mph, helping to reduce driver stress while traveling”.

Finally, the lineup is topped up by the Turbo version of the GT model, which gets a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder under the hood. With a possible 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque (when using 93-octane gasoline), that unit adds some spice to the driving experience. Otherwise, output is 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular gasoline (87 octane).

Here is the full price list for 2022:

.. Model Pricing CX-30 GX $26,100 CX-30 GS $29,100 CX-30 GS Luxury Package $31,300 CX-30 GT $34,500 CX-30 GT Advanced Visibility Package $35,300 CX-30 GT Turbo $37,700

