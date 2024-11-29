Swedish company Northvolt is reportedly in talks with several Chinese battery manufacturers, including CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.), a world leader in the electric vehicle battery sector. According to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, discussions between the two companies began this summer, with meetings at CATL's headquarters in Ningde, China. However, the source of this information was not revealed.

CATL: a global giant with European ambitions

With a market share approaching 40 percent of worldwide sales of batteries for ESVs, CATL continues to expand its influence. The Chinese company has recently expressed its interest in Europe, notably through battery recycling projects on the continent. This strategy is designed to capitalize on the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in Europe.

Image of the future Northvolt factory in Quebec | Photo: Northvolt

Northvolt in search of solutions to the crisis

Financially troubled Northvolt recently filed for bankruptcy protection in the USA after failing to secure rescue funds. The company, once a symbol of Swedish innovation in green technologies, is now exploring potential partnerships in Asia to turn itself around. Peter Carlsson, Northvolt's outgoing CEO, confirmed this month that Asian collaborations were among the solutions being considered to overcome the crisis.

Cautious silence from the players concerned

When questioned by Bloomberg News, a Northvolt spokesperson declined to comment on the alleged negotiations with CATL. This reserve fuels speculation about the real scope of these talks and their potential impact on Northvolt's future.

A promising partnership or a desperate attempt?

If a strategic alliance were to materialize, it could offer Northvolt a lifeline while enabling CATL to strengthen its presence in Europe. However, against a backdrop of growing technological rivalry between the West and China, these discussions are part of a delicate geopolitical balance.