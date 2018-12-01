Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche Mission E to be Called Taycan

Since it first appeared as a concept vehicle back in 2015, the electric sports car Porsche is working on has gone by the name Mission E. The German automaker has announced, however, that the production version of the model will get a different name: Taycan.

And what does this odd (and oddly pronounced, as in ‘Tie-con’) name signify? According to the manufacturer, the word, possibly taken from Turkish, refers to a “lively, young horse”, in the spirit of what’s contained in the Porsche logo.

Well alright.

The name change was announced as part of celebrations to mark 70 years of sports-car production at Porsche.

Prototype Porsche Taycan
Photo: Porsche
Prototype Porsche Taycan

“Our new electric sports car is strong and dependable; it’s a vehicle that can consistently cover long distances and that epitomises freedom.”

- Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume


The Taycan is powered by two motors working full-time and simultaneously in order to produce 600 hp. Porsche affirms that its new sports car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and attain 210 km/h in only 12 seconds. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer adds that full power is available at all times, at all RPMs and whenever the driver feels like enjoying some monster accelerations.

These are serious performance capabilities. Tesla is surely paying close attention.

Just as serious is Porsche’s commitment to invest some $7 billion USD to develop electric cars over the next four years. Of that amount, $600 million will go to producing different variants of the Taycan, while the rest will be poured into electrifying existing models, developing new technologies and contributing to building up recharging infrastructure.

Yet another sign of the sea changes shaking up the automotive industry...

Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche

