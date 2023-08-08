Tesla Cybertruck Front Trunk Shown in Leaked Video

After years of teasing, anticipation, delays, rumours and whatnot, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally entering production. Or at least, pre-production. And that means we can expect more teasing, anticipation, delays, rumours and whatnot. What can we say, folks are curious about the electric pickup.

But other than the general shape of the thing, there are many details we still don’t know about the Cybertruck.

This week, a video taken inside the factory reveals the vehicle's front trunk. The image reveals a rather small space, compared to what other EVs are already offering.

Trunk of the Tesla Cybertruck, pre-production version Photo: from TikTok

Posted on TikTok, the eight-second video shows a handful of pre-production models parked with their trunks open. Although we can't tell what the interior looks like, we can see enough to understand that it extends roughly from the front bumper to the height of the front axle. It doesn't look particularly deep. It may be larger than the space found in the front of a Model 3 or Model Y, for example, but it's also much smaller than the space found under the hood of the Ford F-150 Lightning. Still, it seems sufficient for one or two suitcases and groceries.

This small trunk is obviously the result of the model's unusual proportions. More emphasis has been placed on the vehicle's unorthodox styling than on its practicality. In any case, users will have the bed in back for transporting stuff. This is a pickup truck, after all.