Here is the eighth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the plug-in hybrids available in Canada in 2024-25.

As the march to electrification continues among manufacturers the world over, the paths to getting there are varies: The market now has full-electric vehicles (BEVs), hydrogen-powered options, traditional gas-electric hybrids, both plug-in and non-plug-in and more. The race continues and with it an exciting variety of vehicles has been born.

Today we take a look at a type of electrified vehicle that many consumers are evidently finding, in 2024, to offer the best of two worlds: the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV.

Like traditional straight-hybrids, these vehicles have a gas engine – usually four cylinders, and sometimes turbocharged – as well as an EV motor. But they also get larger batteries and the ability to cruise for longer distances on EV-only power.

Charging happens through brake regeneration and coasting, and by plugging in to a charger or power cable. Typically, they can be charged on a Level 2 240V charger but some offer the ability to charge with a Level 3 fast charge system.

Here’s what’s available - or about to be - on the Canadian plug-in hybrid market as we head into the last part of 2024 and into 2025.

Alfa Romeo