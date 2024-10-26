Here is the eighth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the plug-in hybrids available in Canada in 2024-25.
As the march to electrification continues among manufacturers the world over, the paths to getting there are varies: The market now has full-electric vehicles (BEVs), hydrogen-powered options, traditional gas-electric hybrids, both plug-in and non-plug-in and more. The race continues and with it an exciting variety of vehicles has been born.
Today we take a look at a type of electrified vehicle that many consumers are evidently finding, in 2024, to offer the best of two worlds: the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV.
Like traditional straight-hybrids, these vehicles have a gas engine – usually four cylinders, and sometimes turbocharged – as well as an EV motor. But they also get larger batteries and the ability to cruise for longer distances on EV-only power.
Charging happens through brake regeneration and coasting, and by plugging in to a charger or power cable. Typically, they can be charged on a Level 2 240V charger but some offer the ability to charge with a Level 3 fast charge system.
Here’s what’s available - or about to be - on the Canadian plug-in hybrid market as we head into the last part of 2024 and into 2025.
Alfa Romeo
The Alfa Romeo Tonale compact crossover sports a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine good for 285 hp, working withs a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is a relative newcomer to this game and indeed, Alfa is depending on the Tonale to help it find success in North America. With its unique looks and the cache of the Alfa brand, it will draw some attention.
- - Tonale PHEV electric range: 53 km
Audi
We thought it may not make it past the 2023 model-year when we included it the 2023 version of our guide. But Audi has decided that the Q5 TFSI e PHEV shall soldier on for another year.
The model features a 4-cylinder turbo engine delivering 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, numbers that make it a properly sporting small crossover. Plus it offers the benefit of an EV motor to help boost power delivery as well as allow for full-EV cruising. With specs like that, it’s not hard to see why Audi decided to stick with it.
- - Q5 TFSI e electric range: 39 km