Concept cars

Toyota’s Cruiser EV Concept Looks Like a Baby Electric Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser left the U.S. market when the model was redesigned in recent months, but it's still got legions of fans, especially because of its off-road capabilities and its history that stretches back to the early 1950s. Our closest living relative in Canada is of course the Lexus LX.

Gone it might be, but the name carries a lot of meaning for North American Toyota enthusiasts and the company knows that full well. That's certainly why it used part of the name to baptize its latest concept, the Compact Cruiser EV, which was previewed today during Toyota’s presentation of its electrification plan.

The study of course uses styling elements that made the Land Cruiser popular, while showing off a style focused on modernity with lines similar to the Ford Bronco Sport.

For now, Toyota hasn't shared any information about the powertrain or the platform that underpins the model. Its design speaks for itself, however, with its four doors, tall and boxy body, short front and rear overhangs and large fender flares. The Compact Cruiser EV looks ready for off-roading. There are definite hints of the FT-4X concept Toyota showed us a few years ago.

The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept, three-quarters front
Photo: Toyota
The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept, three-quarters front

Will this model ever see the light of day? It's hard to say, but knowing that Toyota is preparing a line of bZ (beyond zero) models, it's certainly a possibility. Also, the company may be gauging consumer interest by showing this vehicle, and decide whether or not they should go ahead with it based on response.

We can, for our part, confirm that it would be a good idea.

Stay tuned.

