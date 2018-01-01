Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
New York 2022: Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 Named World Car of the Year

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, three-quarters front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, three-quarters front

The 2022 edition of the New York Auto Show was the setting once again, this morning, for the announcement of the winners of the World Car of the Year Awards. Up for grabs were awards in six different categories.

Three of those awards ended up in the hands of Hyundai for its new Ioniq 5 all-electric crossover – a model that happened to have won our Auto123 award for Green Vehicle of the Year just recently.

The Ioniq 5 took home the award for Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and, best of all, World Car of the Year, the top honour available today.

See also: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: Throwing Down the Gauntlet

It was the inaugural presentation of the new World Electric Vehicle of the Year prize, and to get it the Ioniq 5 beat out its close cousin the Kia EV6 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Audi e-tron GT
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron GT

Three other awards were handed out at the presentation, including the World Urban Car of the Year trophy to the Toyota Yaris Cross, World Performance Car of the Year to the Audi e-tron GT and Luxury Car of the Year to the new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan.

The jury-members of the World Car of the Year Awards include automotive journalists from Canada as well as from Australia, Austria, Brazil, China, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQS

