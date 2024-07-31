According to public documents filed in Ottawa at the end of July, lobbyists acting on behalf of Chinese auto manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dream) have registered with the Canadian and Ontario governments to inform them of their intention to enter the Canadian market.

This comes at a time when Canada is studying the possibility of imposing tariffs on electric vehicles from China, in the wake of a decision by the current U.S. administration to push tariffs there to 102.5 percent.

The consultations being held by Canada for nearly a month are scheduled to end this week. There’s much at stake for governments here and in Europe, of course. Chinese manufacturers are seen as threats because, being heavily subsidized by their governments, they can flood markets with cheaper models, giving rise to unfair competition.

For its part, BYD has reportedly already met with Canadian dealer groups to establish a network.

The documents filed do not specify a timetable for BYD's plans. There is mention of the potential application of customs duties on electric vehicles, as well as the Shenzhen-based company's plans to start selling passenger vehicles in Canada.

BYD is already present in Mexico, where earlier this year it delivered the first of a hundred planned units of its Yuan Plus compact SUV. It also chose Mexico City for the world premiere of the Shark plug-in hybrid pickup in July, and it plans to build a plant in central Mexico that it says will create more than 1,000 jobs.

We'll have to wait and see what the company's precise plans are for Canada, once the Canadian government has decided on a course of action.