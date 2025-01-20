Production Resumes of Ineos Grenadier Models

Ineos announced late last week that production of its Grenadier SUV and Grenadier Quartermaster van has resumed at its Hambach plant in France.

The company had to halt production due to a supply problem, namely the struggles of the seat supplier it used for its two SUVs. Recaro, recall, stopped manufacturing its products last July due to financial problems that had pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy.

Since then, Recaro has rescued from the spectre of bankruptcy by the intervention of Italian seat manufacturer Proma. Details were finalized last month, enabling production to resume. Now, Ineos can do the same with its models given fresh supply of the seats it installs in them.

The Ineos Grenadier, in production | Photo: Ineos

“This is a great start to the year for us, one I strongly believe will be our best yet and will build on the more than 40% growth year-over-year we achieved in 2024.” - Lynn Calder, Ineos Automotive's CEO

Founded in 2016, the vehicle manufacturer is part of chemical giant Ineos, established in 1998. The company had originally planned to add two additional SUVs to its range, including an electric model, as well as a second plant. However, the company announced last August that those plans had been put on hold, in order to concentrate on new variants of the Grenadier and Grenadier Quartermaster, and on developing other markets.

Lynn Calder said that with the recent addition of the China and Mexico markets, Ineos is now present in almost 50 countries.