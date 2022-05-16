We now have the list of semi-finalists for 2023 Car of the Year as determined by NACTOY, short for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year. The organization comprises some 50 auto journalists based in North America, and the exercise is meant to ultimately identify their idea of the best Car, SUV and truck offered in North America.

The next step to get there is the announcement of the finalists (three per category), which will happen at the start of the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16 of this year. After that, the big winners will be announced during a special event scheduled for Detroit on January 11, 2023.

So about the 26 models that have been named to the semi-finalists’ list (down from the original 47 deemed eligible for consideration), note that in some cases they have not even made it to market, at least not in our market, but they have been made available to the organization’s journalists. Hence the presence of a model like the still-to-launch Toyota Crown and GR Corolla, for example.

10 models made the Car of the Year semi-finalists’ list for 2023, with luxury brands predominant:

Acura Integra - Our review

BMW i4 eDrive40 - Our review

Genesis G80 Electric

Genesis G90 - Our review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class - Our review

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Nissan Z - Our review

Subaru WRX

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

The largest contingent is, unsurprisingly, of SUVs, of which 13 made the semi-finalists’ list. They range from ICE to all-electric and from tiny to large (though, interestingly, there are no mastodons in the bunch). Here they are:

Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive50 - Our review

Cadillac Lyriq - Our review

Genesis GV60 - Our review

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Kia EV6 - Our review

Kia Sportage - Our review

Lexus RX - Our review

Mazda CX-50 - Our review

Nissan Ariya

Rivian R1S

Volvo C40 Recharge - Our review

The list for Truck of the Year includes three models:

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - Our review

Ford F-150 Lightning - Our review

Lordstown Endurance