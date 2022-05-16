Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
NACTOY Names Semi-Finalists for its 2023 Car of the Year Awards

We now have the list of semi-finalists for 2023 Car of the Year as determined by NACTOY, short for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year. The organization comprises some 50 auto journalists based in North America, and the exercise is meant to ultimately identify their idea of the best Car, SUV and truck offered in North America.

The next step to get there is the announcement of the finalists (three per category), which will happen at the start of the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16 of this year. After that, the big winners will be announced during a special event scheduled for Detroit on January 11, 2023.

So about the 26 models that have been named to the semi-finalists’ list (down from the original 47 deemed eligible for consideration), note that in some cases they have not even made it to market, at least not in our market, but they have been made available to the organization’s journalists. Hence the presence of a model like the still-to-launch Toyota Crown and GR Corolla, for example.

10 models made the Car of the Year semi-finalists’ list for 2023, with luxury brands predominant:

Acura Integra - Our review
BMW i4 eDrive40 - Our review
Genesis G80 Electric
Genesis G90 - Our review
Mercedes-Benz C-Class - Our review
Mercedes-Benz EQE
Nissan Z - Our review
Subaru WRX
Toyota Crown
Toyota GR Corolla

The largest contingent is, unsurprisingly, of SUVs, of which 13 made the semi-finalists’ list. They range from ICE to all-electric and from tiny to large (though, interestingly, there are no mastodons in the bunch). Here they are:

Audi Q4 e-tron
BMW iX xDrive50 - Our review
Cadillac Lyriq - Our review
Genesis GV60 - Our review
Honda CR-V
Honda HR-V
Kia EV6 - Our review
Kia Sportage - Our review
Lexus RX - Our review
Mazda CX-50 - Our review
Nissan Ariya
Rivian R1S
Volvo C40 Recharge - Our review

The list for Truck of the Year includes three models:

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - Our review
Ford F-150 Lightning - Our review
Lordstown Endurance

