All of a sudden, it seems, 2022 is coming to its midpoint, and among other things, that means it’s the time of year when we get to see the initial list of candidates put together by NACTOY (North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year) for its 2023 awards.

Yes, that’s right: 2023.

The battle promises to be a heated one, as there are a significant number of vehicles in the running. Of the 47 included so far, 31 are SUVs, 13 are cars and three are pickups. This is the biggest list of eligible candidates for the NACTOY awards since 2019.

And, as a sign of the times, a look at the list reveals 19 all-electric models in contention this year, a record. Perhaps most stunning is that two of the three chosen pickup trucks are all-electric. Note, however, that the picture isn't actually quite final yet; the NACTOY organization is waiting before adding one more model to the Utility Vehicle category.

“This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year, driven primarily by increased offerings of battery electric vehicles, the continued popularity of the utility category, and arrivals of new OEMs. We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year’s three NACTOY Award winners.” - NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg

NACTOY’s jurors will narrow the list to semi-finalists in September, before announcing the finalists in November. Winners will be announced in January 2023.

Here’s the list of vehicles that can currently dream of walking away with away with top honours come next January:

Car of the Year

Acura Integra - Our review

BMW i4 eDrive 40i

BMW i4 M50i - Our review

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Maserati MC20

Mercedes-Benz C-Class - Our review

Mercedes-EQ EQE

Nissan Z - Our review

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS - Our review

Porsche 911 GTS

Subaru WRX - Our review

Toyota GR Corolla

Photo: Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning - Our review

Lordstown Endurance

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive M50i - Our review

Cadillac Lyriq

Fisker Ocean

Genesis GV60 - Our review

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Honda Pilot

Kia Sportage - Our review

Kia Niro

Kia EV6 - Our review

Jeep Wagoneer (extended wheelbase) - Our review

Jeep Grand Wagoneer (extended wheelbase) - Our review

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover SV

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Defender 130

Lexus LX600

Lexus RX - Our review

Mazda CX-50 - Our review

Nissan Ariya

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Rivian R1S

Subaru Solterra

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota bZ4X - Our review

Toyota Corolla Cross - Our review

Vinfast VF 8

Vinfast VF 9

Volvo C40 Recharge

Vehicle to be added