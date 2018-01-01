All of a sudden, it seems, 2022 is coming to its midpoint, and among other things, that means it’s the time of year when we get to see the initial list of candidates put together by NACTOY (North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year) for its 2023 awards.
Yes, that’s right: 2023.
The battle promises to be a heated one, as there are a significant number of vehicles in the running. Of the 47 included so far, 31 are SUVs, 13 are cars and three are pickups. This is the biggest list of eligible candidates for the NACTOY awards since 2019.
And, as a sign of the times, a look at the list reveals 19 all-electric models in contention this year, a record. Perhaps most stunning is that two of the three chosen pickup trucks are all-electric. Note, however, that the picture isn't actually quite final yet; the NACTOY organization is waiting before adding one more model to the Utility Vehicle category.
“This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year, driven primarily by increased offerings of battery electric vehicles, the continued popularity of the utility category, and arrivals of new OEMs. We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year’s three NACTOY Award winners.”
- NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg
NACTOY’s jurors will narrow the list to semi-finalists in September, before announcing the finalists in November. Winners will be announced in January 2023.
Here’s the list of vehicles that can currently dream of walking away with away with top honours come next January:
Car of the Year
Acura Integra - Our review
BMW i4 eDrive 40i
BMW i4 M50i - Our review
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Maserati MC20
Mercedes-Benz C-Class - Our review
Mercedes-EQ EQE
Nissan Z - Our review
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS - Our review
Porsche 911 GTS
Subaru WRX - Our review
Toyota GR Corolla
Truck of the Year
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Ford F-150 Lightning - Our review
Lordstown Endurance
Utility Vehicle of the Year
Audi Q4 e-tron
BMW iX xDrive M50i - Our review
Cadillac Lyriq
Fisker Ocean
Genesis GV60 - Our review
Honda CR-V
Honda HR-V
Honda Pilot
Kia Sportage - Our review
Kia Niro
Kia EV6 - Our review
Jeep Wagoneer (extended wheelbase) - Our review
Jeep Grand Wagoneer (extended wheelbase) - Our review
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover SV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Defender 130
Lexus LX600
Lexus RX - Our review
Mazda CX-50 - Our review
Nissan Ariya
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
Rivian R1S
Subaru Solterra
Toyota Sequoia
Toyota bZ4X - Our review
Toyota Corolla Cross - Our review
Vinfast VF 8
Vinfast VF 9
Volvo C40 Recharge
Vehicle to be added