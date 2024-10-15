Winter Maintenance: The Importance of Your Braking System

Many components of a vehicle keep us safe on the road, but a few play a more important role. One of them is the braking system. Without it, our lives would be in constant danger.

That's why a good braking system is one of the most important elements for your safety. Good brakes not only ensure fast, efficient stops, but also allow the driver to maintain control in emergency situations.

Conversely, a faulty or poorly maintained braking system can have serious consequences. These can range from premature component wear to potentially fatal accidents. Brake quality becomes even more important as winter approaches when weather conditions are known to be more challenging.

At Speedy, we're here to make sure your vehicle's braking system is working properly. Before we explain our philosophy and what we can do to ensure your peace of mind with a well-tuned braking system, let's take a look at what can go wrong with a braking system and the negative consequences that can result.

Brake rotors and pads | Photo: Speedy

Common brake system problems

A vehicle's braking system is complex, with several components that need to work together. Over time, various problems can arise that reduce the overall efficiency of the system.

For example, the brake pads that grip the disc to slow and stop the vehicle can wear out. It's important to understand that the pads are subjected to intense friction every time you brake. Naturally, they will wear out over time. If they are not replaced in time, the rotors can be damaged, leading to more costly repairs and loss of braking efficiency.

If the rotors are damaged as well, things will only get worse. Discs also wear over time and can even become slightly deformed by heat, especially with excessive use. Worn rotors reduce stopping power and increase stopping distances, which increases the risk of a collision, especially in an emergency stop.

Brake fluid can also be a problem. When the brake pedal is depressed, this fluid is forced through a pipe to activate the brake pads, which in turn apply the brakes. If the fluid is old or contaminated, it can cause a drop in pressure in the brake system, reducing brake response. If the fluid level is low, which could mean a leak, efficiency will also be less than optimal, resulting in reduced braking power.

Finally, a brake fluid leak can mean there's no fluid left to run the system, which can lead to a complete loss of braking power - the worst situation you'll ever encounter on the road.

That's why detection is so important. By checking your brake system, we can take action before it's too late. Be aware of any noises coming from your braking system (rubbing, squeaking, screeching, etc.); they're often warning signs.

Brake Lubricant Machine | Photo: Speedy

The consequences of a bad brake system

When the braking system isn't working properly, the safety risks are high. Ineffective braking can lead to increased stopping distances, which is problematic. This can happen on a perfectly dry road. Imagine it on a slippery surface in winter, where you need to rely on a doubly effective system to ensure your safety.

A faulty braking system can also lead to loss of vehicle control, particularly when cornering or descending steep grades. If the brakes are not properly calibrated, too much force may be applied disproportionately to one wheel, one side, or the front or rear of the vehicle. When this happens, the balance of the vehicle is compromised, and the driver may lose control and be surprised by the vehicle's unusual response.

It's all about balance.

The Speedy method, or the importance of having an optimal braking system in winter

When winter arrives, driving conditions become more complex and difficult. Snow, ice and extreme cold have a direct impact on vehicle performance, especially braking. That's why it's important to make sure the braking system is in perfect condition before the winter season arrives.

That's why preventive brake maintenance is so important. At Speedy, we recommend that you have it done in the spring and before winter to avoid any unpleasant surprises. A good checkup in the fall will keep you safe on the winter roads because we'll be able to catch small problems before they become bigger and more expensive to fix. It can also save you money.

So be sure to schedule an appointment with Speedy Auto Service to make sure your vehicle's braking system is working optimally as the cold season approaches.