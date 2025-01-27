The first 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to be produced broke records as it sold for $3.7 million USD ($5.3 million CAD) at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. Clearly, this super sports car symbolizing the evolution of the Corvette into an exotic car is drawing interest.

An exceptional charity sale

The right to own Corvette ZR1 number 001 was auctioned off on January 25. All proceeds are going to the American Red Cross. Because the car has yet to actually be built, the auction winner, dealership owner and NASCAR tycoon Rick Hendrick, will be able to configure it to his tastes.

This isn’t the first time Hendrick has won such an auction, nor is he a stranger to charity sales at Barrett-Jackson. At that auction, by the way, Chevrolet has already raised $12.9 million from C8-generation Corvettes.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, engine | Photo: Chevrolet

Outstanding performance

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5L V8 engine developing 1,064 hp. Combined with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can reach:

- 0-100 km/h in 2.3 seconds

- a quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds

- a top speed of 375 km/h

It also boasts a unique design, including a split rear window, inspired by the 1963 Corvette and optimized for aerodynamics. An optional ZTK package adds aerodynamic elements, increasing maximum downforce to 1,200 lb.

A record price

The $3.7 million winning bid surpasses the previous record of $3.6 million set in 2022 for a 2023 Corvette Z06. Note that the ZR1's base price is $174,995, some 21 times less than the winning auction price.

And after the ZR1?

Chevrolet is said to be working on an even more powerful version, dubbed the Zora, which could incorporate an electric motor at the front. No official announcement has yet been made, but that version could surpass the ZR1's impressive performance.