When production of the Chevrolet Bolt finally resumes in earnest, we expect to hear an audible sigh of relief from GM. The second-generation model's debut has been marred by a massive recall caused by the battery problem sourced to supplier LG.

Recall that the largest U.S. automaker expanded its initial Bolt recall in August to more than 140,000 units to replace battery modules and address fire hazards after a series of incidents.

Recall or no, production of the new model had to be halted altogether last August, as did that of the new Bolt EUV SUV. Operations were supposed to resume in full force last week, but GM announced on Friday that production at its Orion plant in Michigan would once again be idled, this time for three weeks.

GM is now floating a December 6 date for normal production to resume. The newest shutdown will begin on November 15.

The reason is clear: GM wants to get things right. The company said Friday that “battery module replacements remain the priority. We will continue to adjust Orion’s production schedule moving forward to best support the recall.”

Late last month, GM said it was going with limited production for two weeks starting Nov. 1 to help optimize battery production and supply chain repair logistics, including providing vehicles to be used as courtesy transportation for customers during recall-related repairs.

GM President Mark Reuss said last month that the company would address the recall before resuming production of new vehicles. The company has suspended sales of new vehicles and those in dealerships must be certified before they can be sold.

Some of you have already told us that your Bolt is about to be updated in response to the recall, which is encouraging at least. Things are moving...

