First Pictures of the Kia Sportage 2026

The current generation Kia Sportage debuted in 2022, as the 2023 model. For the 2026 model year, the product will get a partial redesign, focusing mainly on aesthetic tweaks and adjustments to the interior and equipment.

We've just had a taste of what's to come, as the revised model has just been unveiled by Kia in Korea, where it will first be offered.

Not surprisingly, the lines have been harmonized with those of the brand's other products. For the Sportage, this is characterized by the presence of a wider, more vertical grille. The grille is surrounded by vertical daytime running lights, a Kia signature. The front bumper has also been redesigned with a more angular air intake.



Kia sportage X-Line | Photo: Kia

The more adventurous X-Line variant features a unique grille and front bumper with larger elements and integrated fog lamps.

Inside, the Sportage features a redesigned dashboard that does away with vertical air vents. A new panoramic screen is introduced, housing the latest version of Kia's multimedia system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications with wireless connectivity.

Updates can also be made over the air with this new generation interface.

In front of the driver is a new steering wheel, with flattering lines at the top and bottom. It's a distinctive design element, but one that doesn't add anything to the driving experience, even if it does require some adjustment.

The Sportage sold in South Korea also benefits from technological improvements, but we'll have to see what our models take around the world. These include a fingerprint authentication system, head-up display, a level 2 autonomous driving system (with automatic lane change capability) and remote parking assistance.

Kia hasn't officially announced anything about an update for the Sportage destined for the North American market, but if history is any guide to the future, that's what's in store for this model in the coming months.

The Sportage 2026 will be shown to the American public soon, perhaps at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November, where the company showed us a refreshed Sorento last year.

Kia Sportage exterior view | Photo: Kia

Kia Sportage X-Line two-tone interior view | Photo: Kia