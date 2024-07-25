Among automotive trends in the past several years, and there have been a few, here’s one that has maybe gotten less attention: automakers tweaking their logos. Nissan, Volkswagen, GM – all have recently played around with the icons or letters that represent the brand.

Next in line for a rebranding is Mazda. Thanks to the eagle eyes of Japanese outlet Chizai Watch, we learn that the manufacturer has applied to the authorities responsible for managing patents and trademarks.

The application was submitted on July 11 and published yesterday.

The new logo isn’t exactly radically different – we still see the the two traditional wings encircled by an oval. The difference? It’s flat rather than three-dimensional.

The argument is thus: the use of a flat logo makes it easier to adapt to all digital media, including in-vehicle screens. A flat logo is also easier to graft onto different types of surfaces.

We'll have to wait and see what this logo looks like once it's applied to an actual Mazda. And we'll also have to see which of the brand's models is the first to sport it.

To be continued.

The current Mazda logo, on a CX-5 | Photo: D.Boshouwers