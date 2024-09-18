• Stingray expands its services with Ford, the second automaker to adopt the application in September, after Nio in China.

The Stingray Group, a Montreal-based music, media and advertising company, announced this week that it will integrate its Karaoke application into Ford Motor Co. vehicles, making the service available in electric vehicles and other Ford and Lincoln models from 2025, in markets across Canada, the U.S, Mexico and Europe.

A strategic partnership to enrich the in-car experience

Stingray first made its automotive debut in 2019 with Tesla, and it has since integrated its Karaoke app into the infotainment systems of nearly four million vehicles worldwide, via partnerships with manufacturers such as BYD, Audi and VinFast.

Note that while in a Tesla you can use the app even when the vehicle is in motion, in Ford vehicles it will only available when the vehicle is stationary.

Stingray's karaoke application in the Ford F-150 Lightning | Photo: Ford

Immediate availability for selected electric models

The Karaoke application will be available “immediately” via a software update for the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E. Other models, such as the 2025 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator, will also be equipped with the feature by 2025, according to a Stingray spokesperson.

Collaboration for a secure experience

Chet Dhruna, Ford's general manager for connected services, said the two companies' technical teams had collaborated to integrate the application. It will display scrolling lyrics on the centre console screen when the vehicle is parked or charging. To avoid distraction while driving, the lyrics will disappear, but passengers will still be able to follow the karaoke on their phones via a QR code.

Ford, the second major partnership for Stingray in September

Ford becomes the second carmaker to sign a partnership with Stingray for the Karaoke app. Earlier this week, Stingray announced the launch of its application on vehicles made by Chinese manufacturer Nio for Europe. Stingray is currently working with Hyundai to implement the same kind of application.