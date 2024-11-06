The Cybertruck made its U.S. debut earlier this year, and now it's about to arrive in Canada. As of this week, a number of units of the oddball EV have been arriving at Tesla Centres across the country, a sign that future owners are about to receive their orders.

The Tesla Cybertruck launches in Canada here with a base price of $137,990 CAD for the Foundation version, which is in limited production. The Cyberbeast version, with its three-motor configuration, is priced at $165,990 CAD. The model offers blistering 0-97 km/h acceleration, with a time of 2.7 seconds, thanks to an output of 845 hp.

Tesla will offer cheaper entry-level versions, but exactly when that happens has yet to be confirmed. If the U.S. strategy is anything to go by, it could be towards the end of next year. However, since production is already well underway, it could happen sooner, especially as the pace of sales has slowed south of the border.

A Tesla Cybertruck in Montreal, summer 2024 (plated Massachusetts) | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Initially, Tesla said it could produce 250,000 units a year. However, after 40,000 sales, there are no backlogs of orders.

This is often what happens with a completely different model. Those early adopters who are smitten and want one are quick to get it, but after that, things can drop off a cliff. We are likely seeing the same trend here.

The greater popularity of EVs in Canada could help the Cybertruck’s cause here, but its styling is so controversial that buyers aren't likely to be too numerous. We'll have to wait and see.

One thing's for sure, many drivers will turn their heads at the sight of the pickup on the road in the coming weeks, for all sorts of reasons.