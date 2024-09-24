• Thor Industries is working on a plug-in hybrid electric platform for recreational vehicles.

When it comes to fuel consumption, few models consume more fuel than recreational vehicles (RVs). This is one segment where electrification could be a real game-changer for owners.

Some might huff and puff that RV owners can afford to pay for the gasoline in their vehicles, but it goes beyond that, of course, since the reduction in polluting emissions would be major with electric RVs on the road instead of gas-powered ones.

However, range is crucial here, for obvious reasons. And as you know, the heavier the model, the bigger the battery required to power it.

Recreational vehicle manufacturers are well aware of the challenge and are looking for ways to make it happen. Thor Industries, parent company of the well-known Airstream brand, is proposing a new plug-in hybrid model that should offer interesting capabilities.

The Thor Test Vehicle, in profile | Photo: Thor Industries

The Thor Test Vehicle

The company's test vehicle, commonly known as the Thor Test Vehicle, is the result of a partnership between Thor and EV manufacturer Harbinger. Thor describes its test vehicle as the first Class A hybrid RV on the planet.

The battery platform of the Thor Test Vehicle | Photo: Thor Industries

The RV is equipped with a 140-kWh battery and an 800-volt system, enabling rapid recharging at a Level 3 terminal. Standard range is around 250 km, but this figure rises to some 800 km thanks to a small internal-combustion range extender.

The manufacturer didn't reveal any details about the powertrain, but it did describe the configuration as having “twice the torque of a diesel engine.”

Unlike most hybrid vehicles, Thor's prototype is a series hybrid, meaning that the combustion engine is not connected to the drive wheels and the RV is powered solely by the electric motor(s).

According to Thor Industries, this new chassis will be commercially available in 2025.