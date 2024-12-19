Toyota is preparing a new hybrid compact pickup for 2027. With a design inspired by the Toyota EPU concept, the unibody hybrid truck will make its debut in Brazil in 2027. Toyota aims to rival the Ford Maverick in this fast-growing segment.

A compact hybrid pickup for the Brazilian market

Toyota recently unveiled an ambitious strategy for 2027 to its dealers in Brazil. Among the projects is a compact hybrid pickup, based on an improved version of the TNGA platform.

Key features

- Hybrid powertrain, with optional all-wheel drive (AWD)

- Unibody construction, lighter and more suitable for urban roads

- Launch scheduled for 2027, with a design inspired by the EPU concept

This model is part of a massive $2.2 billion investment in the region, announced in March 2024. Toyota aims to develop more efficient hybrid powertrains, adapted to local fuels such as ethanol.

The Toyota EPU | Photo: Toyota

Design and competition

Inspired by the Toyota EPU concept unveiled in 2023, the new compact pickup will feature slightly adjusted dimensions to integrate its hybrid powertrain.

Expected technical specifications

- Length: approx. 5 metres.

- Generous wheelbase to maximize cargo space.

- Extendable rear bed for greater carrying capacity.

Positioned below the Hilux, this model will take on well-known South American rivals such as the Ford Maverick and the Chevrolet Montana.

With Renault, Nissan and Volkswagen also in the running, the South American compact truck market is becoming highly competitive.

And what about North America?

The question remains open as to whether this pickup will be introduced in North America. Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America, mentioned the challenge of cost.

To get around the notorious “chicken tax” - a 25-percent tariff on light-duty truck imports - Toyota would have to produce this model in the U.S. or Canada.

A solid hybrid strategy

Toyota seems well placed to succeed in this segment, thanks to its expertise in hybrid powertrains. If the pickup gets a competitive price, it could not only conquer the South American market, but also lay the foundations for an offensive in North America.

The Toyota EPU, interior | Photo: Toyota