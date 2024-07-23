Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Honda Civic Si Gets Design and Chassis Tweaks

2025 Honda Civic Si | Photo: Honda
    Daniel Rufiange
     The Honda Civic Si remains one of the few cars available only with a manual gearbox.

    Honda announced a few changes for the 2025 Civic Si, the sporty version of its popular sedan.

    First of all, to answer a question that is surely on every fan’s lips, there’ no power boost for the next year. Power from the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder that propels the model remains unchanged at 200 hp. Honda did say that the downshift engine speed synchronization system has been improved to include the function when shifting from second to first gear.

    The 6-speed manual gearbox is still the only transmission offered with this model, and the configuration is still front-wheel drive.

    2025 Honda Civic Si, profile
    2025 Honda Civic Si, profile | Photo: Honda

    Where changes have been made is to the body structure, including reinforcement at the base of the B-pillars and door sills, which has increased torsional and flexural rigidity. Shock absorbers have been adjusted accordingly to take account of the increased chassis rigidity, which Honda promises translates into improved driving dynamics.

    Aesthetically, the Civic Si remains largely the same, but the 2025 is distinguishable from previous editions via slightly more aggressive-looking bumper and grille, as well as redesigned lights and wheels.

    2025 Honda Civic Si, interior
    2025 Honda Civic Si, interior | Photo: Honda

    On board, the multimedia system now features integrated Google services, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with wireless connectivity. New USB-C ports have also been added at the front.

    Otherwise, the equipment level remains comprehensive for this all-inclusive variant. It also includes features from the Honda Sensing safety suite.

    The 2025 Civic Si is priced at $35,800 in Canada, before taxes. It will arrive at Honda dealerships later this summer.

    2025 Honda Civic Si, three-quarters rear
    2025 Honda Civic Si, three-quarters rear | Photo: Honda
    2025 Honda Civic Si, in red
    2025 Honda Civic Si, in red | Photo: Honda
    2025 Honda Civic Si, seats
    2025 Honda Civic Si, seats | Photo: Honda
