2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe: A Tribute to the Past

The Jeep brand pays tribute to its legendary 1941 Willys MB with a special edition of its Wrangler. The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe embodies both military heritage and electric innovation. Inspired by the Jeep '41 concept presented at the famous Easter Jeep Safari 2022 in Moab, Utah, this model reflects the essence of Jeep while marking an evolution towards a sustainable future.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe, three-quarters rear | Photo: Jeep

Aesthetics faithful to the original

The exterior of the Wrangler Willys '41 4xe is distinguished by its exclusive Olive Drab '41 colour, reminiscent of World War II military vehicles. Body-matched 17-inch aluminum wheels and 33-inch all-terrain tires reinforce its rugged character.

Details include the “WILLYS / 4XE” decals on the hood, in Drab Blue, inspired by the markings on military Jeeps of the 1940s. Other period accents like the U.S. Army-inspired stickers, reinforce the authenticity.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe, interior | Photo: Jeep

Inside, the Wrangler Willys '41 offers a unique interior with tan heritage cloth seats, an olive cloth insert on the dashboard, and a specific medallion on the gearshift lever. Several roof configurations, including a matching hardtop and an exclusive beige softtop.

From “Go Devil” engine to 4xe hybrid

This plug-in hybrid version continues to revolutionize the Jeep experience, with an electric range of 35 km, a combined fuel consumption of 4.8L/100 km, and a powertrain combining a 2.0L turbo engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery.

With a starting price of $72,290 CAD, this special edition embodies Jeep's evolution from the mechanical robustness of the Willys MB to the green efficiency of today.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe, front grille | Photo: Jeep

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe, hood | Photo: Jeep

The origins of Jeep: An American myth

Born of a military need in 1940, the Jeep Willys MB was designed as a light reconnaissance vehicle. In response to U.S. Army requirements, Willys-Overland, one of three manufacturers, quickly developed a prototype that would become an icon.

Nearly 360,000 units of the Willys MB were sold between 1941 and 1945, the model earning a place in history thanks to its reliability in all conditions. This vehicle left its mark not only on the Second World War, but also on global automotive culture, becoming the forerunner of civilian Jeep vehicles.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe, dashboard | Photo: Jeep

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 4xe, gear shifter | Photo: Jeep