Alfa Romeo Junior Could Come to North America After All

The Alfa Romeo Junior is a small electric SUV marketed in Europe. The model was to have been called Milano, but had to change its name due to a legal issue (the name cannot be used in Italy if the vehicle carrying it is built outside Italy).

Whatever the name, this model was not intended for the North American market. But Alfa Romeo is considering a change of plans. The automaker will be talking with its American dealers to find out whether it would be a good idea to sell the Junior here.

The all-electric SUV offers 281 hp in Veloce performance configuration, or 156 hp with the regular version. In both cases, it’s equipped with a 54-kWh battery. Rangehas not yet been officially announced, but it’s anticipated it will be some 330 km on the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedures) cycle, which would translate into somewhere between 250 to 270 km in North America.

2024 Alfa Romeo Junior (Europe), profile | Photo: Alfa Romeo

Daniele Tiago Guzzafame, Alfa Romeo Product Manager, confirmed that the company will show the Junior Veloce to its U.S. dealers and gauge their interest in a small electric SUV, within certain markets such as California, Florida and other CARB (California Air Resource Board) states. Those are states that follow California's rules on pollutant emissions.

As for pricing, it's hard to speculate because of the differences between currencies. In Italy, we're talking about 48,000 Euros, which includes shipping costs and taxes of 22 percent. Automotive News Europe reports a potential price point of $42,000 USD in the U.S., excluding shipping costs.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce would have an advantage over some rivals in this category, such as the Volvo EX30, whose arrival in the U.S. has been delayed because it is built in China. Joe Biden's administration has raised customs duties from 27.5% to 102.5% for electric vehicles built in China.

The Alfa Romeo Junior is assembled in Poland, which means that it is subject to a 2.5% tax, as is the case for all vehicles coming from a European Union country.

The company will have to decide quickly, as Volvo will be producing its America-bound EX30 in Belgium from next year.

Note that we're talking about certain American states. We don't know yet whether Canada will be considered, but if the model is sold in certain places south of the border, anything would be possible for our market.

One thing is certain: Alfa needs new blood. The Tonale has provided it with some since its arrival last summer, but it's going to take more than that.

2024 Alfa Romeo Junior (Europe), interior | Photo: Alfa Romeo