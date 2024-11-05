A new series that is sure to delight fans of motor racing, especially of the Formula 1 variety, is about to hit the Netflix platform. We've already told you about it, but now that the broadcast date is approaching, it's time to remind you, especially as a new trailer has just been shared.

The Senna miniseries traces the life of legendary Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna, who died tragically on May 1, 1994 on the Imola circuit in Italy. The first episode is scheduled to hit screens on November 29.

The first trailer was released on May 1st to mark the 30th anniversary of the driver's death. Now we're treated to the full trailer, which gives us a more complete overview of the six-episode series.

The partially fictionalized story kicks off with the beginnings of the triple world champion's international career, when he moved to England to race in Formula Ford. From there the series traces his rise to fame and his racing his successes, leading up to the fateful date of May 1, 1994.

Ayrton Senna scored 41 Formula 1 victories from 161 starts. He was F1 season champion in 1988, 1990 and 1991.

Actor Gabriel Leone plays the lead role. Netflix collaborated with Brazilian production company Gullane to produce the series.