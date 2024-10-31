Hyundai continues to diversify its sustainable mobility options, its newest project being the Intium concept, unveiled in images today. The electric crossover will be presented officially at the Los Angeles and Guangzhou Auto Shows in November, but we get a Halloween preview of it in images here.

A diversified strategy for sustainable mobility

Like Toyota and BMW, Hyundai is banking on hydrogen for a more sustainable future. It’s easy to forget that Hyundai does have 27 years of expertise in hydrogen-powertrain technology..

Hyundai also has a wide range of battery-electric vehicles already on the market, and, notably, its hydrogen vehicles are available for sale, not still at the prototype stage. Which puts it ahead of its rivals in the field.

The Hyundai Intium concept | Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Intium hydrogen fuel cell concept, in profile | Photo: Hyundai

The successor to the Nexo

The Intium concept could well become the successor to the Nexo SUV, already renowned for its range and hydrogen-fueled efficiency. Before that, though, the concept will make its debut at two international events, the Guangzhou Auto Show in China (November 15 to 24) and the Los Angeles Auto Show (November 22 to December 1).

A production model is due to follow in 2025.

The Hyundai Intium hydrogen fuel cell concept | Photo: Hyundai

A new stylistic direction with the “Art of Steel”

In addition to technology, the Intium introduces a new styling language called “Art of Steel”, the future visual signature of Hyundai's hydrogen vehicles. That design approach is being developed by HTWO (Hyundai's hydrogen brand).

The Intium concept has been developed with three main objectives in mind: to increase range with larger fuel tanks (with range estimated at over 650 km), improve performance (150 kW or 201 hp electric motor) and offer a spacious interior with reclining seats and a wider rear door opening angle for easier access.

To address refueling concerns, Hyundai even includes a dedicated route planner for FCEVs, as well as smart features like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) for plugging directly into a domestic 220V outlet.

We should learn a lot more next month at the LA Auto Show. We’ll be on the ground there providing full coverage.